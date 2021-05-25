Horizon Forbidden West State of Play Set for May 27 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a State of Play for May 27 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK that will be focused on the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 game, Horizon Forbidden West. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be 20 minutes in length and feature 14 minutes of brand new in0game footage that features Aloy. The gameplay was captured directly on a PlayStation 5.

A pre-show to the State of Play will start on May 27 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 am ET / 5:00 pm UK.

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021.

