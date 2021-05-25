Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Out Now in the West - News

Atlus has released Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed Atlus classic, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster.

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception—an ethereal apocalypse—is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of Gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

Key Features:

This genre-defining, infamously punishing RPG is back and now includes:

Remastered 3D models and backgrounds.

Additional difficulty settings.

Suspend save: save your progress whenever you need!

Voiced audio: choose between Japanese and English voice-overs.

PC version: Steam Achievements and Trading Cards.

