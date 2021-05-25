Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Developers Release Commented Gameplay Video - News

/ 105 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Gasket Games have released a new gameplay walkthrough video for the strategy game, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground. In the video game director Jeff Lydell and design director Ian Christy comment over gameplay of the upcoming game.

View the video below:

Here is an overview of the video:

In today’s video, join Jeff Lydell (Game Director) and Ian Christy (Design Director) from the Dev Team at Gasket Games as they take a deeper look into the many strategic options of the Stormcast Eternals army during a mid-to-late critical battle of the campaign against the haunting Nighthaunt army.

Every unit at your command can be used in a variety of ways in Storm Ground’s battles and can be customized to fit your favorite playstyle. Before each battle, choose between unique weapons, armor, spells and passive abilities to equip your units with and create your own synergies, thanks to over 500 items available for you to collect.

Here is an overview of the game:

Conquer the Mortal Realms!

Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar—a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles.

Lead your highly-customizable force in this dynamic and spectacular skirmish turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills.

Explore all the routes in Storm Ground’s non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough, overcome new odds to find unique units and gears. Build your legendary army and defy other players in epic online duels.

Key Features:

The first strategy videogame adaptation of Games Workshop’s epic Age of Sigmar.

Age of Sigmar. Spectacular and fast-paced tactical battles.

Unlock, collect and upgrade dozens of units, equipment and skills.

Play solo or online in epic 1vs1 battles.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles