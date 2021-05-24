Limited Run Games E3 2021 Press Conference Set for June 14 - News

Limited Run Games announced its E3 2021 press conference will take place on Monday, June 14 at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

The Limited Run Games E3 2021 press conference is produced by Mega64 and will feature over 25 physical game announcements.

It's about time for our annual very exciting electronic announcement event showcase video, produced by @mega64!#LRG3 2021 is stacked with over 25 physical game announcements. Join us live Monday, June 14 at 4 PM ET on https://t.co/vzY9JjjJzs. pic.twitter.com/JJbdUIoiOT — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 24, 2021

