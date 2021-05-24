Wasteland 3 The Battle of Steeltown DLC Trailer Welcomes You to Steeltown - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer inXile entertainment have released a new trailer for the Wasteland 3 narrative expansion, The Battle of Steeltown. The trailer welcomes players to Steeltown.

The Battle of Steeltown expansion for Wasteland 3 will launch on Thursday, June 3.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the expansion:

In southwest Colorado lies the towering factory complex of Steeltown, which manufactures all the tech that keeps Colorado running and the Patriarch in power; trucks, armor, weapons, and robots.

But deliveries are mixed up, late, or outright missing, and investigating Rangers find the industrial complex in disarray. Striking workers, bandit raids… not to mention the gates are locked tight. Without help, the area will revolt and take Steeltown’s leader—Abigail Markham—with it. But maybe that’s not such a bad thing; you and your team of Rangers will need to decide that for yourself.

Players can explore the complex in solo or co-op mode, taking on new quests and facing a horde of new robotic enemies.

New mechanics have also been added to the tactical combat—stacking status effects, elemental shields, telegraphed attacks, and non-lethal weapons—giving fights a new dimension and allowing players to solve battles in brand new ways.

These new elements will also expand into the base game, along with new weapons, armor, encounters, giving the game a whole new experience and, depending on how far they’ve already progressed, will scale the combat and gear when entering Steeltown ensuring level-appropriate challenges.

The games music’s supervisor, Mary Ramos, along with composer Mark Morgan have also added their own original scores and post-apocalyptic inspired covers.

Wasteland 3 is available now for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

