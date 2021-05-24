Konami Teases Future Plans to Outsource Its IPs to Other Developers - News

Konami partnered with indie studio GuruGuru to develop GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, which recently launched in Steam Early Access.

Konami producer Shin Muratoin an interview with JPGames discussed working with GuruGuru and teased they have similar plans to bring back other dormant IPs.

"We are continually inspired by various indie titles, and how they innovate and produce exciting games," Murato said. "We felt that GetsuFumaDen would be an interesting IP to bring back to follow this indie approach, and so we decided to contact GuruGuru as we know the team well.

"They had been exploring new approaches for graphical design and thought they would be a great fit for this IP. It also helped that there were fans of the original GetsuFumaDen game within the GuruGuru team. In terms of other collaborations, please wait for future projects like this!"

There have been reports Konami is looking to license out some of its biggest IPs, Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania.

