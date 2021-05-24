The Ascent Pushes the Quality on Xbox Series X|S, While Maintaining Parity With Xbox One - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant announced the science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent, is just over two months away from release.

The creative director and Neon Giant co-founder Tor Frick in an interview with GamingBolt said that using Unreal Engine 4 allowed the development team to maintain parity between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, while also pushing the quality of the next-generation versions.

"We have put a heavy emphasis on shaders and dynamic lighting, as well as intense VFX and physics, everything to make the world feel detailed and dynamic, with satisfying feedback for the players actions," Frick said.

"Blowing things up should look, sound and feel good! But the fast pace of the gameplay also works best at a high frame rate with low latency and high resolution crispness! On the Series X, we can thankfully do both at the same time.

"Working with Unreal 4 allows us to maintain as much parity as possible from Xbox One all the way up to Xbox Series X, while still pushing the quality upwards with the next-gen versions."

The Ascent will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 29.

