Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Headed West in 2022 for Switch, PS4, and PC

posted 6 hours ago

PQube announced Metal Max Xeno: Reborn will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in 2022. The game first launched for the Switch and PS4 in Japan in September 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:



Humanity is on the brink of extinction and the last remaining survivors look to push back against the machines.

Half a century ago of war against the mother computer NOA has reduced even Asia’s largest metropolis, TOKIO, to rubble.

Explore this desolate wasteland and battle your way through onslaughts of enemies. Salvage, modify and hit back using tanks, weaponry and faithful battle dog, Pochi, to reclaim a future for the human race!

Never-Ending Wasteland

Set in a devastated world called Dystokio, Metal Max Xeno: Reborn is a nonlinear, open world, JRPG with real-time battle and vehicle combat elements.

Take control of Talis and search for other survivors who wish to fight back against the machines. There are no limits to where you can go, no matter your progression in the game.

Unite to Survive

The fate of the universe is in your hands! Unite the remaining survivors across the land, recruiting new members to your party and bringing different skills to the fight!

Hunt down your enemies with the help of up to 3 teammates, plus your beloved battle dog, Pochi.

Pochi can also level up, learn new skills and joins the firefight as your fourth party member. Help him earn skill points by feeding him at the base.

And yes, you can also pet him.

Gear Up for Victory

Upgrade your skill-tree and develop abilities of your choice from five categories, including: Drive, Repair, Medical, Militia, and Survive.

Target your enemies using your tanks and weapons to unleash your powers to inflict massive damage. With a full party, combine your skills to balance your strengths and weaknesses and ambush the monster machines from all sides.

Salvage and Build

Scavenge tanks & parts from across the wasteland. Customize with fresh paint and the strongest firepower you can find with the brand new vehicle modification system.

Tanks can range in design and scope. Freely customize your tanks, swap out engines, upgrade the weaponry and bump them with special equipment. Enjoy endless possibilities with combinations.

Strike your enemies from inside your tank, or disembark and explore dangerous dungeons on foot with your allies.

You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

