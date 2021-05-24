Kadokawa Games Announces New Game From God Wars Dev Team Called Relayer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 349 Views
Kadokawa Games has announced "new age space opera" strategy RPG from the God Wars development team called Relayer.
The May 27 issue of Weekly Famitsu will feature a 14 pages on the new game, which was originally known as Project Stella. Only the front cover has been published, so we don't know the platforms or release date yet.
完全新作シミュレーションRPG”Relayer（リレイヤー）”の公式Twitterをオープンしました🔭— Relayer（リレイヤー）【公式】 (@Relayer_SRPG) May 24, 2021
あらゆる角度からRelayer（リレイヤー）の新鮮な情報をお届けしてまいりますので,よろしくお願いします…!!!#Relayer #リレイヤー pic.twitter.com/iQ0dOqgiYc
