The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gets Loftwing Footage and New Screenshots

With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch now less than two months away a new gameplay video featuring Loftwing flight and a new set of screenshots has been posted by Nintendo Everything.

Here is an overview of the game:

Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.



Master realistic swordplay that matches your movements

Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 16 for $59.99.

