New Sonic Collection Listing Spotted

Sega might be planning to release a new Sonic the Hedgehog collection to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. This is according to a listing on the French site Sogamely that was spotted by a user on Reddit. This is the same site that leaked Sonic Colors Ultimate.
The listing is named Sonic Collection EU version and is for the PlayStation 4. If the collection is real it would most likely also get a release on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Previously an insider claimed Sega would release a Sonic Collection this year and it will feature the Retro Engine remakes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. They will be in full widescreen with all of the added content.
The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie will hit threaters on April 8, 2022 and in March, Netflix announed a new Sonic the Hedgehog 3D animated series called Sonic Prime.
I remember one leaker said that it has quite a few different Sonic games that are no longer in print and not available digitally, making them pretty expensive to buy, specifically teased the 3 Sonic Advance games and Sonic R as I recall. Another just last week said that it has Sonic 3 & Knuckles, which the past several Sega and Sonic Collections have been missing due to rumored legal issues, with changes this time so that they can put it in the collection (so presumably they either removed the Michael Jackson produced tracks from the soundtrack, or removed the Hyper forms, because the rumors have long been that the legal issues were related to Michael Jackson's involvement on the soundtrack and issues with Hyper Sonic looking too much like a Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball).
Sonic 3 & Knuckles is my favorite Sonic game. I hope it is in the collection even if they remove the MJ produced tracks. I do hope they keep Hyper Sonic and Hyper Knuckles. I've never played the Sonic Advance games, so would be nice to check those out.
I hope if this is real and is the ultimate Sonic collection with all the classics, Advance games, and Adventure 1 and 2.
I kind of suspect that out of the 2 rumored legal issues which prevented Sonic 3 & Knuckles from appearing in the last several collections, it is actually Hyper Sonic legal issues with Dragon Ball that prevented it, rather than the MJ produced tracks. Why? Because they could have brought back Hyper Forms in Sonic Mania and chose not to, and one of the developers suggested Hyper form absence was intentional due to it being too similar to DBZ.
There are also some rumors that Hyper Sonic's flashing and teleport dashes were causing rare epileptic seizures, but I'd rather say it is the similarity to a super Saiyan that caused the issues, as they could have kept hyper sonic but got rid of the visual flashes, if it was just an epilepsy thing.
Hyper forms require the super emeralds (or w/e they are called) that you collected in Sonic & Knuckles. I know it is fairly similar to Super Saiyan 2. Super Sonic was pretty close to Super Saiyan already. Yellow hair and green eyes. Maybe they could change look of the Hyper form to avoid legal issues.
What could be cool is one ultimate Sonic game that lets you play through Sonic 1, 2, 3, & Knuckles (and maybe CD?) as one big game and let you play through them all as Sonic or Tails or Knuckles. Right now only Sonic is available in Sonic 1.
I hope they include the DS/PSP games. Sonic Dash and Colours on the DS were excellent titles, and I've never had the chance to play Rivals. Also, to add more variety to this collection, they've repackaged the Mega Drive/Game Gear titles so many times by now I'm not sure how big of a sales pitch they still are.