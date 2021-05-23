New Sonic Collection Listing Spotted - News

/ 502 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sega might be planning to release a new Sonic the Hedgehog collection to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. This is according to a listing on the French site Sogamely that was spotted by a user on Reddit. This is the same site that leaked Sonic Colors Ultimate.

The listing is named Sonic Collection EU version and is for the PlayStation 4. If the collection is real it would most likely also get a release on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Previously an insider claimed Sega would release a Sonic Collection this year and it will feature the Retro Engine remakes of Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. They will be in full widescreen with all of the added content.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie will hit threaters on April 8, 2022 and in March, Netflix announed a new Sonic the Hedgehog 3D animated series called Sonic Prime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles