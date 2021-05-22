Housemarque Wants to Create 'Bigger Types of Experiences' - News

Developer Housemarque successfully launched the third-person shooter roguelike game, Returnal, for the PlayStation 5 in April.

Housemarque marketing director Mikael Haveri in an interview with GameReactor spoke a bit about the future plans for the studio. Haveri says they are more than just a Resogun-studio and they are interested in creating bigger games.

"Yes, we've been working on two projects previously, and now with Returnal we have of course only one project," Haveri said. "It's hard to say if we will continue with one or two projects in the future, but the idea of us now being able to establish ourselves with Returnal will be defining the future type of titles we want to make.

"The idea is that we now want to show we're not just a 'Resogun-studio.' We can do all kinds of things, and from our studio's perspective that means that we want to go for these bigger types of experiences.

"Now, we still love arcade. We still love smaller games as well. Who knows? Maybe 26 years in the future we'll do more of that as well. But that really depends on how successful we are able to build ourselves with the types of experiences that Returnal now is representing."

Returnal is available now for the PlayStation 5.

