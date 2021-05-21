Xbox Series S Was the Best-Selling Console in India in April 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 645 Views
Microsoft's cheaper next-generation Xbox console, the Xbox Series S, was the best-selling console in India in April 2021. This figure is according to multiple retailers across India who spoke with IGN.
The Xbox Series S has been number one for two straight months. This was in part due to the console having more stock available compared to other consoles.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console in April as there was more stock available for the console. This is after March, which saw Xbox Series X as the number two console.
"We weren’t expecting customers to choose the Series S over the PS4 when both are in stock," said one store executive. "A lot of them are just doing it for Xbox Game Pass, in fact the number one request is to help them set up Game Pass for GTA V."
One retailer said the lower price of the Xbox Series S has lead to consumers picking it up over the PS4. The Xbox Series S is priced at 34,990 while the PS4 has a price of Rs. 29,990.
"Pricing is also a factor," said one nationwide retailer. "With the difference being just Rs. 5,000 between the two, more seem to be opting for the Series S."
Many retailers aren't expecting Microsoft to extend its lead in May or June as more stock of the PS5 is expected.
Someone doesn't know how to proof read.
That would be IGN, they either have the wrong prices listed in the article, or they made a mistake saying that Series S is cheaper than PS4.
As VAMatt said, i thinks it's to do with it being cheap enough that makes it a better buy. Customers look at it as "you can get a full next gen console for a very similar price of a last gen system"
Really interesting. While I would never get a Series S myself (I have an XSX) it is an amazing deal if you don't plan on playing 4k, which is something that requires more money to get a 4k tV and a big room. I have been following digital foundry videos and Series S is always holding up, just on a lower resolution. It is also a nice option if you already have a playstation or switch and want to have an xbox to play a few of the exclusives. Curious to know the current split XSX/XSS
So Series S got frequent restocks throughout the month and beat previous gen market leader PS4, which got restocks, while PS5 got no restocks at all in April, same as March. Some retailers were expecting PS5 to win in May and June, due to larger PS5 restocks coming in May and June, but the PS5 restocks are all forced bundles with nearly double the retail price of just a PS5, making Series S a much cheaper option, so there is still a possibility of Xbox Series coming out on top in May and/or June.
Edit: Reading into it, the May PS5 restock already happened on May 17th, it sold out in 30 minutes in spite of the expensive forced bundles, but the restock was apparently less than 2,000 units, so there is still a possibility of Xbox Series coming out on top in May, if Xbox managed to ship enough units. So far Sony has been largely ignoring India it seems, they apparently launched with less than 4,000 units in February, then had no restocks in March or April, and now only a less than 2,000 unit restock in May. By comparison MS sent frequent Series S restocks and some Series X restocks to India in March, April, and May.
Id guess the Series X will also restock since that system seems to be sold out everywhere as well.
Not entirely what their average income is, but game pass is great for people who have limited funds.
I’m not sure about average either, but India is a relatively poor nation, though they have been steadily improving. While the official Indian government poverty figures seem quite low, if you use international poverty standards quite a lot more Indians are living in poverty. Using international poverty line standards it has been estimated that as many as 30% might live in poverty in India currently, and many others live just above that poverty line, leaving them with little disposable income for things like gaming. Supposedly around 90m Indians are currently surviving off of 32 rupees per day or less, and even the cheaper Xbox Series S costs 29,900 rupees, while another couple hundred million make less than 96 rupees per day.