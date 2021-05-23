Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales - April 2021 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through April 2021 shows how the Switch has been consistently gaining on the lifetime PS4 sales and growing its lead over the Xbox One. The PS4 is ahead of the Switch by 30.64 million units and the Xbox One by 65.3 million units. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox One by 34.81 million

The PS4 is 3.17 million units away from outselling the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million units lifetime. The Switch is just 0.92 million units away from outselling the Xbox 360, which sold 85.80 million units lifetime.

The Switch passed the 84 million mark. The PS4 has sold 115.52 million units lifetime, the Switch 84.88 million units, and the Xbox One 50.07 million.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 46.1 percent market share, the Switch sits at 33.9 percent, and the Xbox One at 20.0 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 115,517,965

Switch Total Sales: 84,880,177

Xbox One Total Sales: 50,067,139

During the month of April 2021, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.19 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 2.31 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 125,747 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 183,793 units (8.3%), the PlayStation 4 is down 1,127,523 units (-84.4%) and the Xbox One is down 403,137 units (-82.9%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 89.1 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 7.8 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 3.1 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 208,957

Switch Monthly Sales: 2,395,283

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 83,210

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched three years and four months later in March 2017.

As a reminder, VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

