Biomutant on PS5 Limited to 1080p at 60 FPS Due to Performance Issues

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 has released two new gameplay videos of the upcoming open-world action RPG, Biomutant, running on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The PlayStation 5 version of the game runs in 1080p resoltuion at 60 frames per second. Native 4K has been disabled on the PS5 version due to stability and performance issues and will remain deactivated for the release version. You can view the PS5 gameplay video upscaled to 4K resolution below:

On the Xbox Series X the game runs in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with Dynamic Resolution. You can view the Xbox Series X gameplay video below:

Biomutant will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25. It will also be playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

