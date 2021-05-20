Biomutant on PS5 Limited to 1080p at 60 FPS Due to Performance Issues - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 665 Views
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 has released two new gameplay videos of the upcoming open-world action RPG, Biomutant, running on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
The PlayStation 5 version of the game runs in 1080p resoltuion at 60 frames per second. Native 4K has been disabled on the PS5 version due to stability and performance issues and will remain deactivated for the release version. You can view the PS5 gameplay video upscaled to 4K resolution below:
On the Xbox Series X the game runs in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with Dynamic Resolution. You can view the Xbox Series X gameplay video below:
Biomutant will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25. It will also be playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.
Must be a dev issue they're not letting on about. The discrepancy doesn't make sense. PS5 not natively supporting 1440p probably isn't helping either.
I think it's a PS5 BC issue. We've seen this before where games that aren't native on PS5 and run using the BC mode are limited to what the PS4 Pro version can do, except making the game 60 fps if the PS4 Pro version is 30 fps.
Microsoft were forward thinking with the Xbox Series consoles where it's just a simple patch to make games run at higher resolution and frame rate even though it's just the Xbox One versions of those games.
They had the advantage of having spent time refining and adding to a last gen BC program something that PS3 didn't allow on PS4 and secondly the advantage of not having a new division head like Jim Ryan whose attitude means they are unlikely to spend serious money on the R&D needed to refine it beyond they work as is .
If they're using dynamic resolution on Series X, can't they also use that on PS5 to offset these performance issues?
I'm no expert but the developer said the game is built around the base PS4-XB1 so everything else is handled by upscaling , now1080P/60 is the same as the Pro and seems to be a locked ceiling that others here have kindly mentioned so for that particular reason or some other reasons it isn't getting any benefit from the new hardware , now to how much in this case is due to how PS5 BC works or less than ideal optimisation from a twenty strong development team I don't know , but since that's never stopped me before my opinion is both l but with it sitting more on the developers side because of the chance for a better outcome rested in their hands.
Starting with the PS5 side I assume that because it relies on PS4 logic built into the hardware for BC it may well have less tolerance of optimisational variances than say the Series X/S .
On the other side a twenty strong team with a game designed and based on last gen hardware and a stated reluctance to expand even in the face of demand wasn't ever going to go out of it's way to fix something like this regardless of the reasons behind it , especially if their Publisher is working on releasing native PS5/Series versions so in conclusion , don't worry it isn't a big problem just the usual effort v reward we see all the time but exacerbated during cross gen and in this case with PS4 BC designed differently and also being less mature than Series X/S we are ending up with an outcome that without some form of game modification it seemingly leaves the game locked to PS4 Pro specs.
Have they announced a "real" nextgen version for PS5/XS?
Seems like that is the problem, and a small dev team couldn't swing full nextgen support at launch.
Related to which, AFAIK this is Embracer but confusing they still use separate brands for publishing.
They really are upping their game, but pretty opaque in terms of consumer facing branding.
Anyways, it does seem like devs need to develop PS4 games in different way than normal,
if they want to minimize the constraints imposed by PS5 BC. I think there is way to do it
that allows PS5 4K mode, but there just isn't that much motive when they will be planning
a "real" PS5 port anyways which will be much better than any "upscaled" BC mode PS4 game.
isn't embracer just the holding company if so , it makes sense that THQ Nordic is the publisher,
Sony should have been more forward thinking in regards to BC
Yeah, should be working hard to fix it too. Cross gen games might continue for quite some time.
they basically did what they could with the PS3 limiting their scope to follow MS lead and the PS4's success taking away any sense of it being seen as a real competitive advantage and then you have a dismissive Jim Ryan taking over, now they may be right in the long run that it doesn't play a large role in selling consoles and software;
but even if we look at it in terms of future impact and use a worst case scenario of it being no more than a win in the court of public opinion, it's still a win for your competition.
