Microsoft Won't Touch Bethesda's Publishing Services, Studios Have Creative Freedom - News

posted 1 hour ago

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has in an interview with Le Figaro said that Microsoft will not touch Bethesda’s publishing services. This includes marketing, sales, communication, overseas offices, and more.

Booty also said that studios have creative freedom. This includes the studios under ZeniMax and all other studios acquired by Xbox. Microsoft doesn't want its first-party studios to develop games based on what might be the most succesful on on Game Pass.

He did admit that COVID has impacted the development of games from Xbox Game Studios.

Thanks, Reddit.

