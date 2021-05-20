Mass Effect Legendary Edition Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Resident Evil Village has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 19th week of 2021.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has debuted in second place.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remain in third and fourth, respectively. New Pokemon Snap has dropped from second to fifth place. FIFA 21 is in sixth, Minecraft is in seventh, and Super Mario Party is in eighth.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 19, 2021: Resident Evil Village Mass Effect Legendary Edition - NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Pokemon Snap FIFA 21 Minecraft Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure

