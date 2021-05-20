Meet the Cleaners in New Back 4 Blood Trailer - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Turtle Rock Studios have released a new trailer for Back 4 Blood titled Meet the Cleaners. It introduces the group of Cleaners that will try to eradicate the Ridden.

View the trailer below:

Back 4 Blood will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles