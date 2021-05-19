Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Sales Top 200,000 Units in North America - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

XSEED Games announced Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town for the Nintendo Switch has become its fastest-selling title ever. The game has sold over 200,000 units in North America.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town reached 200,000 units sold in North America in two months. The previous record for an XSEED Games to sell 200,000 units in North America was by Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, which did it in five months. That game has now sold 250,000 units.

"Olive Town is an invaluable treasure to us all, tourist and resident alike," said the fictional mayor of Olive Town, Mayor Victor. "We’ve come a long way from our humble beginnings, and we’re just getting started! The townsfolk and I have been busy collaborating on new improvements and attractions to welcome both veteran tourists and folks who might be new to our shores.

"Of course, we wouldn’t be where we are today without the courageous farmers who helped spread the word about our humble community. From OLIVE us here at Olive Town, you have our sincerest thanks!"

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available now for the Nintendo Switch worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles