Double Fine Reiterates Psychonauts 2 is Still Coming Out This Year

Microsoft and Double Fine recenty published the Microsoft Store page for Psychonauts 2 and the game was briefly available to pre-load the game onto your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles using the Xbox app on the phone.

Developer Double Fine has reiterated once again via Twitter the game is still coming out this year. "And, again: the game is coming this year," said the developer.

Psychonauts 2 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on launch day and has been optimized for the Xbox Series X|S.

There is no release date for the game, however, with it coming out later this year we will likely get an official release date E3 2021 next month. E3 2021 will be a digital-only event and will run from June 12 to 15.

And, again: the game is coming this year. — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) May 18, 2021

