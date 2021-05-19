The Last of Us Part II PS5 Performance Update Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 241 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have releaseda PlayStation 5 performance patch for The Last of Us Part II. The game originally launched for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020 and is playable on the PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.
When you install patch 1.08 of The Last of Us Part II on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allowed you to choose between 60 frames per second or 30 frames per second.
"This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more," said Naughty Dog director of communications Arne Meyer.
"The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!"
View the enhanced performance patch video below:
I suppose this means no PS5 specific version. So, I can finally get around to buying the game!
Can't wait!
I'm in the same boat as you but I'm still holding out on buying it. There's a rumor that TLoU1 remake will be bundled with Part II so I'd rather wait to see if it ends up being true. Also, based on the quote at the end of the article, it sounds like there will be future patches coming with more enhancements.
Hope they put more polish and make a real upgrade (even better if free) for the PS5 even if just basic use of the RTX and some improvement on asset level deployed (using higher version, with less cuts than what they used on PS4)
An excellent update for this one and glad to see a game get an FPS boost without having to lower the resolution to 900p.