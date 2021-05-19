The Last of Us Part II PS5 Performance Update Out Now - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have releaseda PlayStation 5 performance patch for The Last of Us Part II. The game originally launched for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020 and is playable on the PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

When you install patch 1.08 of The Last of Us Part II on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allowed you to choose between 60 frames per second or 30 frames per second.

"This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more," said Naughty Dog director of communications Arne Meyer.

"The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!"

