Deathloop Hands-On Previews Released - News

posted 1 hour ago

Several gaming sites have released their hands-on previews of publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon's Deathloop, which will launch in September for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

View the hands-on preview videos below:

Deathloop will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on September 14.

