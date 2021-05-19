Super Bomberman R Online Launches May 27 for Switch, PS4, and PC, Later for Xbox One - News

Konami announced Super Bomberman R Online will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam as a free-to-play title on May 27. It will launch at a later date for the Xbox One.

The game will have new in-game seasons for all platforms the game is available on. Each season will last three mnoths and add new items, cosmetics, and a new Bomber hero. Season One will add Old Snake Bomber from the Metal Gear Solid series, which can be obtained by isung in-game Bomber Coins.

View a new trailer of the game below:



A Battle Pass for the game wa sannounced. It includes Silver Passes and Gold Passes. Read the details below:

– The Silver Pass will be free for all players; the more they play Battle 64 mode, the more they can level up their rank and earn cosmetic rewards including taunts, accessories and poses. There will be 100 ranks within the Silver Pass, providing plenty of free content during each season. Gold Pass– The optional Gold Pass offers greater rewards over 100 ranks, including many more cosmetics and other items that do not directly affect gameplay. The Gold Pass will be available for 800 Bomber Coins, currency that can be purchased in packs via the in-game shop or on the platform store. Bomber Coins are also offered as Gold Pass rewards. The ranks and content for both the Silver and Gold Bomber Passes are seasonal, so players will need to climb up the ranks again once a new season starts to earn more rewards.

Here is an overview of the game:

Previously launched on Stadia, Super Bomberman R Online takes inspiration from the popularity of Super Bomberman R, bringing back the 8 Bomber Brothers and others as a 64-player, online battle royale.

As Bomberman returns with the gameplay that has made the franchise a party game classic – blast through battlefields, find hidden power-ups and use them to blow away foes—the action in Super Bomberman R Online erupts to new heights with the “Battle 64” mode. Delivering an original battle royale experience, up to 64 players are spread across 16 starting battlefields. As levels are cleared and players are whittled down, the number of battlefields continue to shrink until the ultimate final battle to be the last bomber standing.

Super Bomberman R Online brings more than 100 customizable feature combinations, including numerous costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins—affecting both the bomb and the blast itself. Players can further discern themselves from the rest with the optional Premium Pack (RRP €9.99 / £9.99 / $9.99), giving access to 14 additional bomber characters that pay homage to classic Konami IPs such as Gradius, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and more!

While anyone in the world can jump into a “Battle 64” room, the Premium Pack allows players to create their own private Room Match with rulesets that include “Battle 64” mode, “Standard” mode with up to 16 players or “Grand Prix.” Grand Prix divides players into two teams of up to 3v3 to compete in earning points, with the highest total points after the two battle rounds wins.

