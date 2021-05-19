The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Arrives August 5 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala announced The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide on August 5. The retail edition is priced at $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 on PS5 and PS4, and $34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99 on Switch. The digital edition is priced at $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 on all three platforms.

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes the base game with all the updates, free and paid DLC, and the upcoming Edge of the World expansion. TThe game on PS5 runs in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and supports haptic feedback.

The Falconeer first launched for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in November 2020.

View the announcement trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights, in this BAFTA nominated air combat game from solo developer, Tomas Sala.

You take on the role of Falconeer, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast oceanic world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent. Throughout multiple campaigns, you will experience life from many different perspectives and loyalties as you embark on a journey of discovery, and solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history.

Progress through perilous missions and side quests, wielding your lightning caster to protect ships against pirates, kraken and other threats. Dive through the deep ocean depths, soar above the clouds to do battle with giant crab cities or engage in furious dogfights against the mysterious Mancer Order that controls and regulates technology.

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes the fully updated game, plus:

“The Hunter” Downloadable Content – Adding a new player class with a flyable Ormir dragon and a set of pyro pot guided rockets.

– Adding a new player class with a flyable Ormir dragon and a set of pyro pot guided rockets. “Edge of the World” Downloadable Content – Featuring additional side quests, new locations and two new playable classes with unique mounts.

Key Features:

Take to the Skies – Experience the free-flying escapism of flying a giant warbird across a stunning open world.

– Experience the free-flying escapism of flying a giant warbird across a stunning open world. Explore an Incredible Universe – Discover a vast oceanic world filled with lost myths and breathtaking landscapes.

– Discover a vast oceanic world filled with lost myths and breathtaking landscapes. Frenetic Aerial Combat – Soar above the clouds and engage in spectacular aerial dogfights.

– Soar above the clouds and engage in spectacular aerial dogfights. Rival Factions – Join and support your faction, taking on missions that may change the fate of your comrades as well as your own.

– Join and support your faction, taking on missions that may change the fate of your comrades as well as your own. Multiple Campaigns – Experience life as a Falconeer from many different perspectives.

– Experience life as a Falconeer from many different perspectives. Upgrade Your Mount – Survive and earn splinters to improve your gear and mount.

– Survive and earn splinters to improve your gear and mount. Fully Voiced – An incredible voice cast brings to life the world within The Falconeer.

– An incredible voice cast brings to life the world within The Falconeer. Sounds of the Ursee – Immerse yourself in the world of The Falconeer with an award-winning soundtrack.

– Immerse yourself in the world of The Falconeer with an award-winning soundtrack. Tomas Sala – The Falconeer is the sole vision of maverick independent developer, Tomas Sala.

