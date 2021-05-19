The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Gets Teaser Trailer, Gameplay Reveal Set for May 27 - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have released a teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

It was announced the gameplay reveal will happen on May 27 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Iraq, 2003. As the conflict draws to a close, CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains.

Arriving at the coordinates, the unit is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian Desert, something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt.

Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles