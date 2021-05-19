2K Delays First Game in Non-Simulation NFL Series - News

2K and the NFL announced earlier this year plans to develop a new "non-simulation" game using the NFL license. This is the first football released by 2K since NFL 2K4.

The deal would span multiple releases and the first was going to release in the 2022 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2022. However, this has now changed.

Take-Two Interactive president Karl Slatoff in an earnings call on Tuesday with investors announced the game has been delayed and is no longer expected to launch on time.

"While we are very excited to once again be working with the NFL and the NFLPA, our first title under new these partnerships is no longer expected to be released during fiscal year 2022," Slatoff said. "2K will have more to share their plans for their football plans going forward."

Take-Two also shared the sales figures for a number of its most popular franchises and individual games. Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 345 million units sold, while Grand Theft Auto V has now sold over 145 million units. Rockstar Games also announced the game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11.

