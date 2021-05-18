GTA Series Sales Top 345M, GTAV Sales Top 145M, RDR Series Sales Top 60M - Sales

/ 141 Views

by, posted 7 minutes ago

Take-Two Interactive has released the sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

Unsurprisingly, the Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 345 million units sold. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold over 145 million units and earlier today Rockstar Games announced the game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold over 60 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold over 37 million units and is the second best-selling title in the US over the past three years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold over 111 million units worldwide. It is the best-selling basketball simulation property based on dollar sales and units in the US.

The Borderlands series has sold over 70 million units worldwide. Borderlands 3 is 2K’s fastest-selling title and has sold 13 million units. Borderlands 2 is 2K’s top-selling title with over 25 million units sold.

The BioShock series has sold over 37 million units worldwide, while Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold over 57 million units and is one of the most popular strategy franchises on PC.

PGA TOUR 2K21 has sold over two million units to date and is the fastest-selling golf game over the past 10 years.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles