Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Info Details Characters, Battle Mechanics, and More

Square Enix has released new information on the upcoming PlayStation 5 game, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, that details characters Nero and Scarlet, Battle Mechanics, the minigame Fort Condor, and more.

Characters

Last month, we introduced you to the AVALANCHE allies who will be assisting Yuffie in her mission to Midgar. Today, we showcase a couple of characters who are… decidedly less friendly.

Nero

Nero is a member of the Tsviets - an elite unit within Shinra’s secret military group Deepground. The younger brother of Weiss the Immaculate, he practically worships his incarcerated sibling.

The experiments that brought Nero into the world also left him with the power to control darkness. Some call him ‘Nero the Sable’ and he lives up to the name by engulfing whoever and whatever he pleases in a vast abyss.

He’s voiced by Sean Chiplock.

Scarlet and The Crimson Mare

Scarlet is Shinra’s Director of Advanced Weaponry, and in charge of the very materia that Wutai wants to steal.

When Yuffie and Sonon infiltrate her division, she graciously lets them become test subjects for a suit of battle armor called the Crimson Mare. I mean, that’s just being a good host, right?

Scarlet developed the awesome armor personally and takes the pilot seat against the heroes. They’ll have their work cut out for them - the Crimson Mare comes equipped with interchangeable weapons, such as sabers and makocannons. True to its name, it’s more than capable of painting the arena red with the blood of its foes.

Scarlet is voiced by Erin Cottrell.

Battle Mechanics

Next up, we’ll explain a little about how the battle mechanics work in FF7R EPISODE INTERmission. For Yuffie and Sonon, it’s teamwork that makes the dream work. Of course, they also have their limits…

Synergized attacks

Although Sonon can’t be controlled in battle, he can be given orders. What’s more, with co-ordination, he can work with Yuffie to deliver more powerful attacks.

If both characters have ATB available, pressing L2 will engage synergy with Yuffie and Sonon, allowing them to team up for special attacks that can stagger enemies more easily.

Here’s an example of some of the synergized attacks they can pull off:

Synergized Art of War batters an enemy with a barrage of blows and all subsequent attacks deal increased damage.

Synergized Windstorm creates a gust of wind that hurts nearby enemies and launches them toward you.

Limit breaks

Just as in the original FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE adventure, characters’ Limit gauges will fill as they take damage. Once Yuffie and Sonon have taken enough abuse, they’ll be able to unleash a devastatingly damaging attack.

Yuffie’s Limit Break is called Bloodbath.

When used, she’ll unleash a flurry of blows that deal large amounts of damage.

Sonon can utilize the Limit Break Dance of the Dragon.

This lets the character deliver multiple hits with his staff, dealing incredible amounts of damage to any foe unlucky enough to be on the receiving end.

Minigame - Fort Condor

If Yuffie needs a break from clandestine ninja work, she can check out the hot new craze in the Midgar undercity: Fort Condor.

Inspired by one of Shinra's military campaigns, it’s a game of strategy in which two players deploy units to conquer their opponent's base and defend their own. Here’s how it works:

First you select the board, which determines the number of ATB charges and materia available to you. You can also set the units you wish to deploy.

You use ATB charges to deploy a unit. Once deployed, it will march toward your opponent's base and automatically engage any enemy units it encounters.

A unit is assigned one of three roles: vanguard, ranged, or defense. These determine which enemies it will be effective against.

Materia can be used to cast powerful spells. Timing matters as each orb can only be used once per match, so it’s up to you to decide when is best to use it.

Fort Condor is gaining massive popularity and word on the street (or under it) is that anyone who can defeat the grandmaster can win some rare materia.

Now, does that sound like something a certain Wutaian ninja would be able to resist…?

Summon - Ramuh

He’s here at last!

Quite a few people expressed regret that the lightning-launching Ramuh didn’t make an appearance in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE - including Co-Director Naoki Hamaguchi himself! That’s about to change.

The fabled Lord of Levin is able to bend lightning to his will to strike down enemies. It's said that he once cast judgment on the wicked with mighty bolts and exhorted humanity to accept law and order.

He’ll aid our heroes in battle with some shocking skills.

Voltaic Lance - Ramuh brings down a lance of lightning that deals damage to nearby enemies for a short time.

Judgment Bolt is Ramuh’s ultimate attack, which he’ll use just before he leaves the field of battle. It conjures a spectacular lightning storm that lays waste to all enemies on the battlefield.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

