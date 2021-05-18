The Ascent Launches July 29 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 411 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Neon Giant announced the science-fiction action RPG, The Ascent, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 29.

"We are super excited that people will soon be able to jump into the world of The Ascent," said Neon Giant creative director and co-founder Arcade Berg.

"We love making games and we do it because we want people to enjoy the experience and world we have created—so we’ve designed a game that lets all players have fun with the element of gameplay that interests them the most. Whether you’re someone who enjoys exploring every corner, loves exciting combat or gets invested in the story and lore, we’ve tried to put something in The Ascent for everyone."

Fellow co-founder and creative director Tor Frick added, "A month ago we celebrated Neon Giant’s third anniversary and we’re so happy to be launching our first title just after this milestone for our young studio.

"We have a very passionate and dedicated team and each person in the studio has brought something new and great to the overall experience of The Ascent, so we’re really excited to share the planet of Veles with everyone and see what people think of the world our team has created."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a science-fiction cyberpunk world, The Ascent is the first title from Neon Giant, a new 12-person studio composed of games industry veterans who were some of the minds behind iconic AAA titles such as the Gears of War, Bulletstorm, and Wolfenstein franchises. The game will target 60 frames per second and have full 4K support on the Xbox Series X, offering amazing gameplay performance for new generation console players.

The Ascent will see players dive into “The Ascent Group” arcology, a self-contained corporate-run metropolis, stretching high into the sky and filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. Taking on the role of an indentured worker, the world starts to go haywire when The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons. Life becomes a case of survival, with rival corporations and crime syndicates looking to fill the empty space. Players will have to take up arms and hold them off. The Ascent begins here.

The Ascent will offer players the chance to step into an action-orientated science-fiction RPG powered by Unreal Engine that takes the genre to new levels, available to play in both single-player and up to four-player co-op.

Key Features:

A free-roam play style in a cyberpunk inspired dystopian world.

Classic RPG mechanics to enable players to build up their character including cyberwear, augmentations, and looting.

An unprecedented sense of verticality within its world, with different levels and platforms discernible within play.

Double-aim mechanic enables players to utilize the full screen and choose between multiple targets anywhere in the environment.

A narrative-led adventure playable in single and up to four-player co-op modes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles