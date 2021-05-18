Maid of Sker Arrives May 26 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

Publisher and developer Wales Interactive announced the survival horror game, Maid of Sker, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on May 26. On the same day, a free update that adds the first-person shooter challenge modes will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View the next-generation update and FPS Challenge Modes trailer below:

Here is an overview of the enhancements:

PlayStation 5:

FPS Challenge Modes.

4K resolution at 30 frames per second / 1440p resolution at 60 frames per second modes (Fidelity / Performance).

DualSense haptic feedback. Better footsteps, gunshots, bumping into things, healing etc.

DualSense Adaptive Triggers. Used on different guns, including phonic modulators.

Has different strengths, how hard it is, when it releases, etc.

Improved texture resolution.

Quicker loading times. One second on PlayStation 5 (was 10 to 15 seconds on PlayStation 4 / 3 to 4 seconds on PlayStation 5 with backward compatibility).

Xbox Series X|S:

FPS Challenge Modes.

Xbox Series X – 4K resolution at 30 frames per second / 1440p resolution at 60 frames per second modes (Fidelity / Performance).

XSS – 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

Improved texture resolution.

Quicker loading times.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One:

FPS Challenge Modes.

Windows 10 PC:

New release on Microsoft Store.

Uncapped frame rate and resolution.

Supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Here is an overview of the update:

Game Modes:

The Long Night Escape the terror of Sker Hotel. An array of weapons at your disposal, featuring a felling axe, .357 Magnum, sawn-off double-barreled shotgun, and a bolt-action infantry rifle. Lives are limited, you get three chances only.

Axe of Kindness Get up close and personal with your felling axe! A life-saver, receive full health on respawn. Lives are limited, you get three chances only.

Nightmare at the Hotel A full array of weapons at your disposal. Enemies are much stronger and harder to take down. Take no chances, respawns are unavailable. An extreme challenge!

In Darkness A full array of weapons, and a flashlight, at your disposal. Darkness prevails and health doesn’t restore. Lives are limited, you get three chances only.



Weapons:

Felling axe

.357 Magnum

Sawn-off double-barreled shotgun

Bolt-action infantry rifle

Enemies – Six enemies patrolling Sker Hotel, some new, some familiar, all with unique powerful abilities.

Achievements – 10 new Achievements / Trophies added.

Additional – Support added for PlayStation DualSense Controller.

Maid of Sker is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

