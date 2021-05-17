SnowRunner Available Tomorrow on Xbox Game Pass - News

The official Xbox YouTube account has posted a new video revealing off-road simulation game, SnowRunner, will be available tomorrow on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

"Available to all subscribers, SnowRunner will put you in the driver’s seat of more than 40 powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments powered by most advanced terrain simulation ever," reads the description to the video.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Get ready for the next-generation off-road experience!



SnowRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever. Drive 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner as you leave your mark on an untamed open world.



Overcome mud, torrential waters, snow, and frozen lakes while taking on perilous contracts and missions. Expand and customize your fleet with many upgrades and accessories including an exhaust snorkel for heavy waters or chain tires to battle the snow.



Ride solo or with other players in 4-player co-operative and expand your SnowRunner experience with community-created mods!

Key Features:

Face extreme environments in a highly advanced physics engine

40 unique vehicles to unlock, upgrade, and customize

Complete dozens of challenging missions across an interconnected world

Go solo or play with other players in 4-player co-op

SnowRunner first launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store in April 2020. It will also launch tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

