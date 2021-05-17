Over Half a Million Accounts Banned on Call of Duty: Warzone - News

Raven Software announced it has banned another 30,000 accounts across Call of Duty on May 13, which brings the total number of accounts banned on the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone, to over half a million.

It was recently announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time developer Toys for Bob is now supporting development for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday... bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. 🚫 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 14, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Warzone

Free for everyone. Drop in, armor up, loot for rewards, and battle your way to the top.

A New Way To Battle Royale

Drop In - Join forces with your friends and jump into a battleground with up to 150 players.

Loot for Rewards - Discover supply boxes and complete contracts to build your arsenal and gain an advantage.

Battle to the Top - With two new game modes, Warzone offers a thrilling Modern Warfare® experience free for all players.

Battle Royale - An epic fight for all-out survival. Join the ranks and battle through the massive firefight to be the last squad standing.

Introducing 'Plunder' - Squad up with your teammates in a race to earn $1,000,000 of in-match Cash.

Buy the Battle Pass - Purchase now and access 100 unlockable Tiers of exciting content, including a new Operator, Weapons, XP Tokens, and much more.

