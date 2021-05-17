Resident Evil Village Dominates the French Charts - Sales

Resident Evil Village (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 18, 2021, according to SELL. The PS4 version debuted in second place and the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fifth place.

New Pokemon Snap (NS) is in third place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) is in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Resident Evil Village Returnal Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4 Resident Evil Village FIFA 21 Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition

Xbox One FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch New Pokemon Snap Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Super Mario 3D Land PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Cyberpunk 2077

