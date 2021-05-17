Resident Evil Village Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 400 Views
Resident Evil Village (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 18, 2021, according to SELL. The PS4 version debuted in second place and the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fifth place.
New Pokemon Snap (NS) is in third place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) is in fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition
Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Village
- Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Resident Evil Village
- FIFA 21
- Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Grand Theft Auto V
- New Pokemon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
- Cyberpunk 2077
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.