Samurai Shodown Headed to Steam on June 14 - News

posted 7 hours ago

SNK announced Samurai Shodown will launch for PC via Steam on June 14 alongside the Season Pass 3 Shiro Tokisada Amakusa DLC character.

The PC version of Samurai Shodown is currently available on the Epic Games Store. The game is also available on the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

The Shiro Tokisada Amakusa DLC character is the third of four DLC characters in Season Pass 3. The other two already available are Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane. The fourth will be a guest fighter from Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear series.

