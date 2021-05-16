PS5 Version of Final Fantasy XIV Launches May 25 - News

/ 407 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix announced the official service for the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV will start on Tuesday, May 25.

The PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV features faster load times, 4K resolution support, high resolution user interface, PS5 DualSense controller haptic feedback support, new trophies, and 3D audio support.

Square Enix also announced patch 5.55 will release on the same day, May 25. It includes part two of the Death Unto Dawn main scenario, updates to Save the Queen questline, the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse epilogue quests, and a reward for collecting all Triple Triad cards.

Speaking of which...



The official service for the PlayStation®5 version of #FFXIV will also start on Tuesday, May 25! pic.twitter.com/tapInAtRSz — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles