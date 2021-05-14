PlayStation Studios Now Has Its Own Page on Steam - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started to release some of its first-party games on PC and now the team at PlayStation Studios has created its own page on Steam.

The PlayStation Studios Steam page has four featured games. This includes the upcoming Steam release of Days Gone, which will launch on May 18, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Helldivers Dive Harder Edition, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

"PlayStation Studios is home to the development of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own outstanding and immersive games, including some of the most popular and critically acclaimed titles in entertainment history," reads PlayStation Studios's Steam page.

PlayStation Studios now has a creator page on Steam that you can follow https://t.co/WXSUtP6t36 pic.twitter.com/4vjw0lOirO — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 15, 2021

