Resident Evil Village Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

Resident Evil Village has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 9, 2021.

New Pokemon Snap after debuting in first place last week drops to second this week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury have re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth, respectively. Minecraft (NS) climbs from ninth to fifth. Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Resident Evil Village - NEW New Pokemon Snap Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons NBA 2K21 Returnal FIFA 21 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

