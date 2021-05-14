Microsoft Rolls Out Dolby Vision Gaming Test for Xbox Series X|S - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has begun rolling out Dolby Vision for gaming on the Xbox Series X|S for Xbox Insiders, announced Larry Hryb.

"Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals! Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X|S," said Hryb.

Dolby Vision is an HDR format offering upgraded featured such as dynamic metadata. Microsoft says Dolby Vision will bring "brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors" in games when you’re playing on a Dolby Vision-compatible TV. It also features "better clarity in both light and dark scenes."

Xbox Series X|S currently supports the HDR10 standard, which isn't as good as Dolby Vision.

