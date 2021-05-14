By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Stadia is 'Alive and Well,' Says Google

Stadia is 'Alive and Well,' Says Google - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 442 Views

Google's cloud streaming service, Stadia, hasn't been a huge success for the company as Google closed its first-party studios and Stadia's head of product departed

Stadia’s product marketing lead Nate Ahearn told GamesIndustry in an interview the platform is "alive and well."

"We're well on our way to over 100 new games launching on Stadia in 2021, and we're continuing to make Stadia a great place to play games on devices you already own," said Ahearn.

"I'd tell any non-believers to take notice of how we're continuing to put our words into action, as we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and others."

Stadia is 'Alive and Well,' Says Google

He added that Google was "focused on delivering value for our partners and on behalf of our players."

He mentioned newer titles coming to the service like Resident Evil Village and the introduction of other older AAA titles like Resident Evil VII and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on the Stadia Pro subscription. 

Ahearn mentioned that despite the closure of Google's first-party studios they aren't putting pressure on the indie studios they work with in the Stadia Makers program.

"We're not shifting pressure onto the independent studios we work with in Stadia Makers," he added.  "The whole point of the program is to support their addition of Stadia as a launch platform for their game, not add any pressure or make anything harder for them."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Mr Puggsly (3 hours ago)

Closing studios and cancelling games is a great way to show Stadia is here to stay.

  • +8
Darwinianevolution (4 hours ago)

I'm struggling to thing something that Stadia hasn't fucked up at this point.

  • +8
Maluigi (4 hours ago)

I don’t think that it is a success or that Google will keep it for long.

  • +6
Signalstar (1 hour ago)

Nate Ahearn: "Google Stadia is alive and well"

Narrator's Voice: "But Google Stadia was not alive and well..."

  • +4
shikamaru317 (1 hour ago)

Shame that we can't post GIFs in comments, I'm just dying to post the GIF of Nicolas Cage trying to keep a straight face before he busts out laughing.

  • +4
Mandalore76 (3 hours ago)

"I'd tell any non-believers to take notice of how we're continuing to put our words into action, as we..." shut down our own first party studio without creating a single game for our own platform.

  • +4
trasharmdsister12 (2 hours ago)

My social life is also alive and well.

  • +3
S.Peelman (2 hours ago)

Yes clearly.

  • +2
scottslater (25 minutes ago)

lol

  • +1