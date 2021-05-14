Stadia is 'Alive and Well,' Says Google - News

/ 442 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Google's cloud streaming service, Stadia, hasn't been a huge success for the company as Google closed its first-party studios and Stadia's head of product departed.

Stadia’s product marketing lead Nate Ahearn told GamesIndustry in an interview the platform is "alive and well."

"We're well on our way to over 100 new games launching on Stadia in 2021, and we're continuing to make Stadia a great place to play games on devices you already own," said Ahearn.

"I'd tell any non-believers to take notice of how we're continuing to put our words into action, as we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and others."

He added that Google was "focused on delivering value for our partners and on behalf of our players."

He mentioned newer titles coming to the service like Resident Evil Village and the introduction of other older AAA titles like Resident Evil VII and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on the Stadia Pro subscription.

Ahearn mentioned that despite the closure of Google's first-party studios they aren't putting pressure on the indie studios they work with in the Stadia Makers program.

"We're not shifting pressure onto the independent studios we work with in Stadia Makers," he added. "The whole point of the program is to support their addition of Stadia as a launch platform for their game, not add any pressure or make anything harder for them."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles