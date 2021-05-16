Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison - April 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

XSX|S Vs. XOne Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 248,882 – XSX|S

Total Lead: 558,858 – XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 4,814,160

Xbox One Total Sales: 4,255,302

April 2021 is the sixth month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox One by 248,882 units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently ahead by 558,858 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.81 million units in six months, while the Xbox One sold 4.26 million units. Month 6 for the Xbox Series X|S is April 2021 and for the Xbox One is April 2014.

The Xbox One crossed 10 million units sold in month 14, 20 million in month 30, and 30 million in month 48. The Xbox One has sold 50.07 million units to date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

