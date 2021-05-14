PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 25 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 798 Views
This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:
- PS5: 8,039,717
- Switch: 5,317,596
- XSX|S: 4,814,160
Through the first 25 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.72 million units and is 3.23 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.50 million units.
The PS5 has sold 8.04 million in 25 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 5.32 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 4.81 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 25 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 44.2 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 29.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 26.5 percent.
The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 39.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:
- PS5: 3,271,290
- XSX|S: 2,420,699
- Switch: 1,947,975
Through the first 25 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.85 million units and is 1.32 million units ahead of the Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Switch by 0.47 million units.
The PS5 has sold 3.27 million in 25 weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 2.42 million units and the Switch 1.95 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 25 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.8 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 31.7 percent, and the Switch at 25.5 percent.
The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 39 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 33.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (24 weeks):
- PS5: 2,747,821
- Switch: 1,463,742
- XSX|S: 1,394,664
The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 24 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.28 million units and is 1.35 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 69,078.
The PS5 has sold 2.75 million in 24 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 1.46 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 1.39 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 24 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 49.0 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 26.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 24.9 percent.
The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 42.
PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:
- Switch: 1,462,241
- PS5: 692,595
- XSX|S: 43,133
Through the first 25 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.77 million units and is 1.42 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.65 million units.
The Switch has sold 1.46 million units in 25 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 0.69 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.04 million units.
Looking at the marketshare through 25 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 66.5 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 31.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.0 percent.
What sales numbers do you guys see the PS5 and Series X/S being at week 52 and will they be as accurate as my Switch week 52 prediction.
