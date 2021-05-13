Switch Best-Selling Console in the UK in April, Xbox Series X|S #2, PS4 Outsells PS5 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in April 2021, according to GfK Entertainment.

The Xbox Series X|S saw more units hit the market, which helped push it to second place, behind the Nintendo Switch.

There was very limited stock for the PlayStation 5 in the month, which was enough for the PlayStation 4 to be the best-selling PlayStation console for the month.

Hardware sales for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation are currently neck-and-neck for 2021, with the Xbox Series X|S "fast catching up."

Just over 90,000 video game consoles were sold in the four-week period ending May 1, 2021. This is a 59 percent drop year-over-year. April 2020 was the first full month of the original lockdown in the UK where console sales jumped 230 percent.

Here are the software charts:

GfK April Top 10 (Physical)

Position Title 1 New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) 2 FIFA 21 (EA) 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 4 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) 5 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) 6 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Microsoft/Nintendo) 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 8 Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo/Capcom) 9 Returnal (Sony) 10 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo)

GSD April Top 20 Games (Digital + Physical)

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 FIFA 21 (EA) 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 4 New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo)* 5 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)* 6 PGA Tour 2K21 (2K Games) 7 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros) 8 Returnal (Sony) 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* 10 It Takes Two (EA) 11 Total War: Rome Remastered (Sega) 12 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 13 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Square Enix) 14 Outriders (Square Enix) 15 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 16 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros) 17 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 18 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 19 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Microsoft/Nintendo)* 20 Minecraft (Microsoft)

GSD April Top 10 Games (Digital Only)

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 3 FIFA 21 (EA) 4 PGA Tour 2K21 (2K Games) 5 Total War Rome: Remastered (Sega) 6 It Takes Two (EA) 7 Outriders (Square Enix) 8 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

