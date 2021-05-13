2 Brand New PS5 DualSense Controllers Announced, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced two brand new colors of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers. The new color variants will launch next month and are Midnight Black and Cosmic Red.

The Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller has two slightly different shades of black with light grey details that are designed to "reflect how we view space through the night sky."

The Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense controller has a black and red design that takes inspiration by the "unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos."

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense controller will be available at participating retailers worldwide starting next month.

"Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process," said the DualSense wireless controller design team’s Leo Cardoso.

"We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs."

The design team’s Satoshi Aoyagi added, "Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely. The controller’s button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well."

