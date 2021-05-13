E3 2021 Online Portal and App Details Released - News

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has shared the first details on the E3 2021 online portal and app.

The online portal and app will act as a hub for the duration of E3 2021. It will have virtual “booths,” hosted events, video conferencing, profile and avatar creation, online forums, and more.

Media access to the online portal will start on Monday, June 7, while public access will open on Saturday, June 12, the first day of E3 2021.

The public version of the online portal will provide access to the following:

Exhibitor Booths – Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game information tied to each exhibitor

Lounges – Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees

Forums – Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees

Leaderboards – Gamified show elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible

Profile Creation – All attendees can create their own unique profiles within the portal and app, which can be customized

"From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we’ve been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA.

"The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year’s all-virtual show."

The online portal and app will also feature the E3 live broadcast, with interactive overlays created by Hovercast. It will be interactive across multiple platforms and include viewer polls, featured tweets, and more.

The broadcast will be hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller and feature major publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended livestreams, and special guest appearances.

E3 2021 will be a digital-only event and will run from June 12 to 15.

