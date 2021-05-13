Kings of Paradise Headed to Switch on May 27 - News

Developer Voltage announced the Otome visual novel, Kings of Paradise, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 27 for $24.99.

View a promotional reel of the Otome visual novel below:

Here is an overview of the game:

“I thought I was done with love… He proved me wrong.”

Newly divorced, you’ve been left unemployed, penniless, and homeless. However, socialite kings living on the top floor of a luxury apartment building have hired you to be their ‘housekeeper.’ Remember, these are no ordinary men…

“I’ll remind you what it means to be a woman.”

