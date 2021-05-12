PlayStation Studios Has More Than 25 Games in Development for PS5 - News

The PlayStation 5 has been a success for Sony as the company has shipped 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2021. This is 200,000 more units than Sony shipped of the PlayStation 4 by the end of March 2014.

The head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst in an interview with Wired revealed there are over 25 first-party games in development for the PlayStation 5. Nearly half of these games are based on brand new IPs.

"There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions," said Hulst. "Big, small, different genres."

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said the company is trying its hardest to increase production of the PlayStation 5 to meet demand.

"We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation," said Ryan. "We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period."

Upcoming first-party games for the PS5 include Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, a new God of War sequel, and Gran Turismo 7.

