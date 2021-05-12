Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, The Division Heartland, and More to Launch By March 31, 2022 - News

Publisher Ubisoft in its financial report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 announced it has once again delayed the release of the open-world pirate game, Skull & Bones, to the fiscal year that runs from April 2022 to March 2023.

The publisher has also announced several of its upcoming titles will launch by March 31, 2022. The list of games includes Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Riders Republic, The Division Heartland, and Roller Champions.

"Ubisoft also expects to release a solid and well-diversified line-up, including premium and F2P titles," reads Ubisoft's financial report. "The year will notably see the release of Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Riders Republic, The Division Heartland, and Roller Champions. Skull and Bones will now be released in 2022-23."

Far Cry 6 was originally scheduled to release in February 2021, but was delayed to later this year. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Division Heartland is a free-to-play game that was recently announced with a release schedule between 2021 and 2022. It will launch for consoles, PC, and the cloud either in 2021 or 2022.

