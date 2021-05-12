Skull & Bones Delayed Once Again, Launches Between April 2022 and March 2023 - News

Publisher Ubisoft announced it has once again delayed the release of the open-world pirate game, Skull & Bones, to the fiscal year that runs from April 2022 to March 2023.

"We strongly believe in the team’s creative vision and they have been given an increasingly ambitious mandate for the game," said Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet.

"Production led by [Ubisoft] Singapore has been advancing well over the past 12 months and the promise is better than ever. The additional time will allow the team to fully deliver on its vision."

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot added, "the Singapore studio has been developing for a long time a big part of the Assassin’s Creed franchise so it’s a really good studio.

"What we have been doing to make sure they could really come strongly with Skull & Bones is we increased the associate studios that are working with them at the moment so there’s a good and big team now working on the game and the last 12 months have really been good in terms of the way things were coming along, so we are confident they can really bring something really exceptional for the market."

Duguet added, "Singapore developed unique experience in naval combat contributing to Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag."

Skull & Bones was originally announced at E3 2017 with a late 2018 release window. However, it has since grown in scale and been delayed several times.

