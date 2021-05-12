Layers of Fear 2 Launches May 20 on Switch - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Bloober Team announced Layers of Fear 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 20. The game first launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May 2019.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Take the lead part in a terrifying movie by a mysterious and despotic director. Explore the bizarre rooms and corridors of the ocean liner. Piece together your past and expose the reason why you have been cast for this film.

With an emphasis on exploration and storytelling, Layers of Fear 2 puts you in the center of the scene. You are not just in character, you are the character. The part you play is singularly yours. Written just for you. Beware, though, for all may not truly be what it seems.

Your past has helped to mold you into what you are, forced upon you the skills required to hone your craft. That same past has scraped deep furrowing scars into you, not on the outside where the world can see, but in a place buried so deep within that it has become shapeless. You push those memories down but let the experiences drive you into who, or what, you must play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles