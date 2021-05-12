Hokko Life Hits Steam Early Access on June 2 - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Wonderscope Games announced the community simulation game, Hokko Life, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on June 2.

View the Steam Early Access release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

With Hokko Life’s editing system, players can tweak shapes, materials, and colors to customize everything from the clothing they wear to the furniture in the houses, all of which can be shared with friends. If players want to take a break from the workshop and really integrate themselves into the Hokko lifestyle, they can spend time building their collection of critters by fishing in the local ponds and rivers or hunting bugs around the easygoing town.

Key Features:

Get Creative – The workshop awaits as players take control over every aspect of Hokko, with the 3D design tool, every aspect of a player’s creation can be tailored to perfection.

– The workshop awaits as players take control over every aspect of Hokko, with the 3D design tool, every aspect of a player’s creation can be tailored to perfection. Dare to Design – No detail is too small, everything from the color, fabric, and angle of the pillow on a chair can be edited.

– No detail is too small, everything from the color, fabric, and angle of the pillow on a chair can be edited. Sharing is Caring – Players will be able to share their meticulously crafted designs with friends and other players around the world.

– Players will be able to share their meticulously crafted designs with friends and other players around the world. Back of the Net – A lazy afternoon in Hokko can be spent with a net or pole in hand, catching and collecting the critters crawling around town.

– A lazy afternoon in Hokko can be spent with a net or pole in hand, catching and collecting the critters crawling around town. Meet the Neighbors – Hokko’s townsfolk offer a warm welcome, and with varying personalities, they all make for fantastic friends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles